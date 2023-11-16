Jerry Jeudy limited by hip injury in Thursday's practice

The Broncos added a key part of their offense to the injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is listed as a limited participant in practice due to a hip injury. That could be a significant development for the Broncos in this Sunday's game against the Vikings and Friday's practice will shed more light about his availability for that contest.

Jeudy has 30 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown this season.

Safety P.J. Locke (ankle) and guard Ben Powers (foot) were out of practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Baron Browning (wrist, knee) and wide receiver Marvin Mims (ankle) both moved from limited to full participation. Linebacker Ronnie Perkins (quad) remained a full participant.