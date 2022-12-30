The Broncos may be without one of their top offensive weapons in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. But they definitely won’t have one of their best edge rushers.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is among the questionable players for Week 17. While interim head coach Jerry Rosburg said he expects Jeudy to do what he has to in order to play, he’ll leave the decision up to the club’s medical and training staff.

Jeudy has 55 catches for 780 yards with six touchdowns this season.

He had six receptions for 117 yards on Christmas Day in the 51-14 loss to the Rams.

Receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring), nose tackle D.J. Jones (knee), and outside linebacker Brandon Browning (back) are also questionable.

But edge rusher Randy Gregory (knee), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle) have all been ruled out.

Gregory played just 11 defensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss, just his second game after coming off IR. He has 2.0 sacks with a pair of tackles for loss and seven QB hits in six games this season for the Broncos.

Jerry Jeudy, Kendall Hinton questionable, Randy Gregory ruled out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk