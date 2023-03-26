Jerry Jeudy update includes a potential timetable for trade

New England Patriots fans have been on Jerry Jeudy watch ever since he was linked to the receiver-needy team. Nothing has changed in regards to the Denver Broncos wideout’s availability, but the timetable of an actual trade might get pushed back quite a bit.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, teams that have been in contact with the Broncos are still saying they want a first or second-round draft pick to trade Jeudy. However, the Broncos have until May 1 to decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Jeudy’s rookie contract.

So theoretically, the Broncos could take this all the way up to the 2023 NFL draft, before finally making a decision on what to do with Jeudy.

The Patriots and Cleveland Browns have been listed as interested teams, but then again, the Browns just traded for New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore, which means the path for an eventual deal between the Patriots and Broncos could be wide open.

But there are a lot of factors that can potentially come into play. Will another interested team get involved and offer more than the Patriots, or will the Broncos decide to step back from the ledge at the last minute and figure out a way to keep Jeudy on the team?

The waiting game is nearing two weeks, and if things continue going in the same direction they’ve been going, it could be even longer.

More Patriots News!

This is the hefty price Cardinals reportedly want for DeAndre Hopkins Patriots appear to be out of DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, for now Here's what Matt Judon wants from JuJu Smith-Schuster for No.9 jersey

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire