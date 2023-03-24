Jerry Jeudy to host youth football camp in Englewood in June

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will have a busy summer. Outside of getting accustomed to his third head coach in four years Sean Payton, Jeudy will launch his inaugural Youth Football ProCamp in June.

The Safeway Jerry Jeudy Football ProCamp will partner with Proctor & Gamble, and the camp dates are set to be June 28-29 at Englewood Highschool in Englewood, Colorado.

Jeudy will host the camp for all skill levels from first through eighth grade. The camp will feature head coaches from the college and prep levels, allowing the coaches to develop the camp attendees.

Hosting a summer camp for youth provides benefits for camp attendees. The youth can benefit from hands-on learning during their time there, and they also benefit from learning from a professional athlete. Plus, Jeudy can make a lasting impression on those attending in June.

Congratulations to Jeudy for launching his first football camp; hopefully, more will come. Learn more about the camp here.

