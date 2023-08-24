Jerry Jeudy will have MRI on hamstring

The Broncos will be waiting for test results to determine how long wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might be out of the lineup.

Jeudy left Thursday's practice on a cart after grabbing at his right hamstring during a drill and head coach Sean Payton confirmed the injury during a post-practice press conference. Payton said that Jeudy is headed for an MRI in order to further evaluate the severity of the injury.

“It’s a hamstring. We’ll get an MRI. . . . Hopefully it’s not anything long term," Payton said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

The Broncos have more than two weeks until the season opener and they'll be hoping that Jeudy's issue is minor enough for it to resolve itself in time for him to face the Raiders.