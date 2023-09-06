Jerry Jeudy gets in a limited practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is on the practice field ahead of the Broncos' season opener.

Jeudy injured his hamstring during a practice session on August 24 and word at the time was that he was expected to miss several weeks as a result of the injury. He has avoided going on injured reserve, which would keep him out for at least four games, and he was a limited participant in Wednesday's session.

The next couple of days will provide further word on Jeudy's status and the Broncos will issue any injury designation for the weekend on Friday.

Cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) and tight end Chris Manhertz (chest) were also limited. Tight end Greg Dulcich (personal) was the only Bronco not to practice.