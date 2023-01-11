Jerry Jeudy finished best season of his career in style

After a disappointing second season in 2021, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy bounced back with the best year of his career in 2022.

Jeudy ended the season with five catches for 154 yards and three rushes for 39 yards, bringing his season-long totals to 1,012 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. His previous highs were 856 yards and three scores as a rookie.

“I’m so impressed by his abilities and he’s still growing,” Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg said Sunday. “I saw a much more physical Jerry Jeudy so it’s a good thing. It’s a physical game, and he’s got the ability. He is a great player.”

Jeudy said his best performances will come when he gets opportunities.

“The biggest thing is just consistency,” the receiver explained. “Just getting consistent opportunities — I was just taking advantage of opportunities and I did get the ball. I just wanted to be able to make a play every chance I got so I feel like that is a mixture of physicality and just wanting to score. I just want to be able to bring that spark to the offense.”

After a 31-28 win, Broncos safety Justin Simmons called Jeudy a “tremendous talent” who is showing everyone “what we already knew.”

Now everyone knows, and Jeudy will look to build on his impressive season with even better totals in 2023.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

10 takeaways from the Broncos' 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire