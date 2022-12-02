There’s a chance the Broncos will have one of their top receivers back for the first time since Week 10.

But they may also be without three of their top wideouts for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) got back on the field for Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters at his press conference. He’s been out since suffering his injury on the first offensive play of the Week 10 loss to Tennessee.

Courtland Sutton, however, is questionable with an illness. He was added to the practice report on Friday. And KJ Hamler is out with his hamstring injury. He didn’t practice all week.

That makes the Broncos particularly thin at receiver for Sunday’s game. Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Montrell Washington are on the active roster at wideout. Denver also has Victor Bolden, Tyrie Cleveland, and Brandon Johnson on the practice squad.

Elsewhere on the report, linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end Andre Beck (hamstring/illness), and defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (knee) are all out.

Safety K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) is questionable.

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk