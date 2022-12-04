The Broncos expect to have their top two receivers on the field today against the Ravens.

Broncos wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton both expect to play today in Baltimore, according to multiple reports. Jeudy is listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Sutton is questionable with an illness.

Sutton leads the Broncos with 52 catches for 688 yards, while Jeudy leads the Broncos with three touchdown catches.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ passing game have struggled mightily all season, but they’ll be better with both top receivers healthy than without them.

The Broncos are 9.5-point underdogs in Baltimore today.

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton expect to play vs. Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk