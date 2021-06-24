Teddy Bridgewater might start the season opener for the Broncos. Or might it be Drew Lock? Or maybe a different veteran quarterback?

For now, Bridgewater and Lock are competing for the job. Barring a trade for a Deshaun Watson or an Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos will go into the season with either Lock or Bridgewater as the starting quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said last week both quarterbacks were improving.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy agreed when asked about the quarterbacks’ differences during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday.

“Drew is more of a bullet-type thrower. He relies a lot more on his arm,” Jeudy told Rome. “Teddy, I feel he more anticipates and throws it and knows how to anticipate on your routes. That’s the only difference I see between them. But I feel like they’re two great quarterbacks who are out here competing. Having them compete against each other, you can see both of them are improving in their game.”

Jerry Jeudy: Competition is making Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock better originally appeared on Pro Football Talk