Jerry Jeudy clears the air about Steve Smith situation

The Jerry Jeudy-Steve Smith debacle was must-see TV last week. The former three-time All-Pro wide receiver gave a scathing criticism about the Broncos wide receiver before Denver off against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

The reason being? That the Broncos’ former first-round draft pick is reluctant to take criticism and isn’t performing to his potential.

“He’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism,” Smith said, adding that he would advise teams against trading for the receiver. “He’s a Tier 3 [wide receiver].”

Jerry Jeudy may have heard the criticism, prompting his animated display before the game:

One week after the hoopla died down, reporters finally had an opportunity to get Jeudy to address the situation in the team’s locker room.

Jeudy’s main comment against Smith centers on Smith not being authentic about his criticism. For Jeudy, he wants him to keep the same energy he had before. Here are his comments:

“I don’t have no hate toward Steve Smith,” Jeudy said. “He’s a good player and all that stuff like that … [but] if you feel some type of way, keep that same energy in person.”

The Denver Gazette reached out to NFL Network to ask for Smith’s response and Smith declined to comment. Thus ends the Jeudy-Smith scuffle — at least for now.

