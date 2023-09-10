Jerry Jeudy among Broncos' inactives vs. Raiders

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is officially out of today's season opener against the Raiders.

The Broncos list Jeudy among their inactives.

He received a questionable designation with a hamstring injury.

Jeudy led the Broncos in catches (67), yards (972) and touchdowns (six) last season. That could mean more opportunities for Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims today.

The Broncos' other inactives are cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, safety JL Skinner, cornerback Riley Moss, tight end Nate Adkins, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and center Alex Forsyth.

The Raiders made quarterback Aidan O'Connell inactive, and he will serve as the emergency third quarterback with Brian Hoyer backing up Jimmy Garoppolo. Wide receiver Aidan O’Connell, wide receiver Tre Tucker, safety Chris Smith II, defensive end Chandler Jones, linebacker Amari Burney and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera won't dress for the team today.