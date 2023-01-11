Jerry Jeudy is the AFC offensive player of the week

Josh Alper
·1 min read

A terrible Broncos season ended on a high note for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy had five catches for 154 yards in a 31-28 win over the Chargers. The 154 yards were a single-game best for Jeudy, who wrapped up his third NFL season last weekend.

The NFL announced that Jeudy was named the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time Jeudy has received the honor.

Jeudy finished the year with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns. Those were all career bests for the 2020 first-round pick and the Broncos will have a decision to make on exercising his fifth-year option this offseason.

Jerry Jeudy is the AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • The past three years for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) investors has not been profitable

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Douglas Dynamics, Inc. ( NYSE:PLOW ) share price has gained...

  • Thai regulator probes Zipmex crypto exchange amid acquisition: report

    Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has written to cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Thailand seeking clarification on whether it has been operating as a digital-asset fund manager without permission, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • Quandre Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

    The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams on Sunday and they got in a position to win largely because of safety Quandre Diggs. Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to hit Van Jefferson with a deep pass down the left side. But Mayfield put too much air under it and Diggs sped over to [more]

  • College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate

    Nearly half of all full-time college students also work. SDI Productions via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don’t work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who wo

  • Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

    There are weeks when it is difficult to come up with an AFC special teams player of the week and weeks when the choice is obvious. Week 18 was in the latter category. No one was going to vote for anyone other than Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines. After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring Damar [more]

  • Audi Mexico and union avert strike in deal for 9.4% pay rise

    Carmaker Audi's Mexico unit and worker representatives have agreed to 9.4% salary raises for 2023, forestalling a strike in reaching a deal for one of the highest automaker wage hikes in Mexico in recent years. The Independent Union of Audi Mexico Workers (SITAUDI) and Audi previously negotiated two options to raise wages for the plant's 4,000 unionized employees in the central state of Puebla, but workers in December rejected both. The new agreement replaced a proposal for an 8.4% pay increase this year, and removed an option for a series of salary hikes from 2023 through 2026.

  • Jake Elliott named NFC special teams player of the week

    The Eagles were able to defeat the Giants and clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and they needed several Jake Elliott kicks to do it. Elliott has now been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance. He hit all five of his field goals from 32, 52, 39, 54, and [more]

  • Brazil retail sales post biggest drop in five months in November

    Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in November their biggest drop in five months, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance last year. Brazil's retail sales fell 0.6% in November from October, IBGE reported, a deeper drop than the 0.3% one expected by economists polled by Reuters and the first negative reading since July. The latest data came in as consumption stutters in Brazil amid a lack of credit growth, higher interest rates and rising consumer prices, research manager Cristiano Santos said in a statement.

  • Flights Gradually Resume after FAA Pause on Domestic Departures

    Flights across the United States were paused on Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. ET due to a Federal Aviation Administration system failure.

  • Josh Allen named the AFC defensive player of the week

    The Jaguars needed a big play from their defense to wrap up the AFC South in Week 18 and they got it late in the fourth quarter. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs and defensive end Josh Allen scooped the ball up for a 37-yard touchdown. The score put the Jags up 20-16 [more]

  • Which version of Russell Wilson will the Broncos get in 2023?

    "Everything has to fit together for the [QB] to play winning football. I think you saw what it would look [Sunday]," Jerry Rosburg said.

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning...

  • Ex-Giant Jerry Reese interviews for Cardinals’ GM job

    Former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese has interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals' vacant GM position.

  • Seahawks designate wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice

    The Seattle Seahawks have designated wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice following his placement on injured reserve.

  • Giants vs. Vikings: 5 things to know about Wild Card Weekend

    The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings square off on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round, so here are five things fans should know.

  • Christian Pulisic out 'a couple months' with latest injury

    Christian Pulisic injured his knee against Manchester CIty last week. Chelsea manager Graham Potter gave an unfortunate update on Wednesday.

  • Cowboys News: Micah Parsons can get better, RBs try to get back on track

    The Cowboys are mindful- not intimidated- by their past with TB12; dissecting Micah's game, Jerry gives Mike McCarthy a vote of confidence. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Explainer-Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage

    Here is a brief summary of what the pilot warning system does, what we know about what went wrong and background about the safety notices provided to pilots, known as NOTAM. The FAA system that is meant to distribute notices to pilots on hazards failed at about 2 a.m. Eastern Time, officials said. The FAA ordered airlines to put a halt on all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time while it tested whether crews had managed to restore the system and bring it back online.

  • Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'

    The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.

  • SoFi Stadium gets an ‘F’ for its performance in the rain

    After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]