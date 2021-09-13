Jerry Jeudy out 4-6 weeks with high-ankle sprain

Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday that receiver Jerry Jeudy has a high-ankle sprain. Jeudy will miss “some time” but avoid surgery.

The usual prognosis is 4-6 weeks, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that’s the Broncos’ expectation, so the team could place Jeudy on short-term injured reserve. Fangio, though, said that has yet to be decided.

Jeudy would miss at least three games on injured reserve.

Jeudy updated his status on social media Monday, writing, “I’ll be back soon.”

Jeudy was carted off the field in the second half of the Broncos’ game after his right leg got caught underneath Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

He caught six passes for 72 yards.

Jeudy, a 2020 first-round draft selection, caught 52 passes for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

