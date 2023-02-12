Jerry Jacobs working on ‘finding the ball’ this offseason

Jerry Jacobs has already emerged as a more integral player for the Detroit Lions than expected. As a prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, Jacobs never garnered much buzz coming out of Arkansas, not after transferring from Arkansas State and missing considerable time with injury.

Jacobs latched on as an undrafted free agent with the Lions and quickly proved himself. His feisty attitude, relentless competitiveness and speedy athleticism allowed Jacobs to work into a starting role as a rookie.

That season ended with a knee injury, one that robbed Jacobs of developmental time and reps last offseason. No. 39 worked his way back and played pretty well in 2022, but there’s a noticeable hole in Jacobs’ game.

Getting his hands on the ball.

A self-aware Jacobs knows that is where he needs to improve going into the 2023 season.

“As soon as the offseason hit, I knew one thing I really needed to do is go tell my DB trainer, I think it was finding the ball,” Jacobs said via Tim Twentyman of the Lions. “I’m there every time and as soon as I ended the season, I called him and said, ‘Hey, if you can help me find the ball we’ll be millionaires around here.’

Jacobs did pick off one pass in 2022 and was credited with eight PDs, so it’s not like he’s incapable. But he had opportunities for a few more plays on the ball in the air with better awareness and quicker reactions.

“It’s the truth,” Jacobs continued with Twentyman. “We’ve been working on that a lot. Finding the ball is the most important part of my game right now.”

