Jerry Jacobs thinks Lions can be "pretty dominant" in secondary

Hopes are high for the Lions heading into the 2023 season and one of the reasons why people think they can improve on last season by making the playoffs is the attention they paid to their secondary this offseason.

The Lions added Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Emmanuel Moseley to the group as free agents and then drafted Brian Branch in the second round in what came close to an overhaul of the back end. Safeties Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker are back along with cornerback Jerry Jacobs and Jacobs said on NFL Network Tuesday that he thinks the group has the potential to overwhelm opponents this season.

"We got guys like Cam Sutton, C.J.. Them veteran guys, they've been in the room these OTAs and minicamp and they're helping us out a lot with just learning the scheme and playing in the NFL and making the defense better," Jacobs said. "Cam Sutton has been in the league for seven years, so getting every knowledge from him. Emmanuel Moseley, he's coming back from an injury, but he's still in there 24/7. . . . Chauncey, man. Chauncey, he's gonna make the game more fun. I love his enthusiasm. I love the way he comes out there and talks trash. That just turns us up. Man, the guys that we added this offseason, I think that we're going to be pretty dominant in the back end."

The Lions also added first-round linebacker Jack Campbell and third-round defensive lineman Brodric Martin to the defense and the hope is that all of the changes sparks a turnaround to rival the one the team saw on offense in 2022. If it happens, the chances of the Lions hitting their raised expectations will look pretty good.

