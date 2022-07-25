Jerry Jacobs is positive he’ll be off the Lions’ PUP list soon

Jerry Jacobs will be among those not ready for the start of Detroit Lions training camp this week. The second-year corner was one of three Lions placed on the physically unable to perform list upon reporting to camp.

Jacobs is still recovering from December surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered in the Week 14 loss to the Broncos. He’s been aggressively rehabbing the knee in hopes of being ready for training camp, but didn’t quite make it.

Not long after being placed on the PUP list, an undeterred Jacobs sent out a message on his social media.

We gone be good trust me when I say that 🙏🏾 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) July 24, 2022

Jacobs was one of the Lions’ pleasant developments in 2021. The undrafted rookie from Arkansas emerged as a bona fide starting outside corner. He is expected to compete for the starting outside CB position opposite Amani Oruwariye in 2022. Jacobs totaled 30 tackles and seven PDs in his 13-year rookie campaign.