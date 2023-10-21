Jerry Jacobs now questionable with knee injury, Marvin Jones ruled out

The Lions may be without one of their starting corners and won't have one of their receivers for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Detroit added cornerback Jerry Jacobs to the injury report as questionable with a knee injury.

Marvin Jones Jr. has been ruled out for personal reasons. Detroit noted that Jones will not travel with the team.

Jacobs has recorded three interceptions and five passes defensed this yea while playing 99 percent of defensive snaps, so it would be a significant loss if he can’t play.

Jones has five catches for 35 yards in his return to Detroit. He's played 43 percent of the team's offensive snaps this season.