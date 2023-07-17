Jerry Jacobs makes statements with his fashion and his confidence in the Lions

Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs has energetically earned a prominent spot in Detroit’s secondary. His approachable demeanor and quick smile have earned Jacobs a lot of fans too. Now he’s getting bolder as he grows into a more mature NFL player.

Jacobs was in Los Angeles recently for the ESPN awards show, the ESPYs. He rocked the red carpet in the pre-show extravaganza.

Jacobs made a nice statement with his wardrobe choice. His Honolulu blue-ish suit earned a spot on the top 20 best-dressed list from Essence.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph also made a couple of bold statements about his Lions. The loquacious Jacobs did not hold back, as is customary for the third-year cornerback.

“We are coming and when I say we’re ‘coming,’ we are trying to prove everyone wrong and we are going to show the world, the NFL, and anybody else in the way that you know we are here,” Jacobs said via Pride of Detroit.

Jacobs also talked about the Detroit fans.

“Man, dedication,” Jacobs responded when asked by SB Nation about what makes Lions fans passionate. “They want the city to change. When we were winning that little five-game winning streak, we saw the change in the city. So they have just been here for a long time. They have Barry Sanders losing records so they just trying to change it around”

