Jerry Izenberg on his book 'Once There Were Giants'

Reuters

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer and a three-run triple, leading the San Diego Padres to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in Denver. Reliever Miguel Diaz (1-0) tossed three shutout innings for San Diego, which was without Fernando Tatis Jr. The star shortstop tested positive for the coronavirus, as did Wil Myers, who was pulled from the game in the third inning. Eric Hosmer was also removed from the game in the seventh inning due to contact tracing, and he subsequently was placed on the COVID-19 IL, as were two teammates pregame, utility men Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo.