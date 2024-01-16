Jerry Hughes remains out of practice; Will Anderson limited

Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle) remained out of practice Tuesday as the team returned to work.

He was inactive for Saturday's wild-card playoff win over the Browns.

Fullback Andrew Beck (back), offensive guard Dieter Eiselen (illness), offensive guard Shaq Mason (rest), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ribs/shoulder) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest) also did not practice.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle) was limited.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle), receiver John Metchie III (foot), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ribs) and receiver Robert Woods (hip) also were limited.

Greenard (12.5), Anderson (7.0), Rankins (6.0), Collins (5.0) and Hughes (3.0) are the team’s top-five sack leaders and had a combined 33.5 of the Texans’ 46 regular-season sacks. All of them played through their injuries last week except Hughes, and Anderson had one of the Texans' four sacks against Joe Flacco.