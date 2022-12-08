Jerry Hughes named as finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

After news broke that linebacker Christian Kirksey would be the Houston Texans’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, it was announced on Thursday that another member of the team would be in contention for the prestigious Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award as well.

Defensive lineman Jerry Hughes is reported to be a finalist for the Rooney Award, on a list of candidates that includes some of the most recognized players in the league. Four players from each conference were designated as finalists, and Hughes’ inclusion on the list is certainly good news for the Texans as their failed 2022 campaign draws to a close.

Hughes is in his first year playing for Houston and has emerged as a key leader on the Texans’ defense, which has taken a step forward over the past several weeks. He was a major contributor in their devastating loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a bizarre game where the defense did not allow a touchdown, but the Texans were outscored 27-14 en route to their 10th loss of the season.

Though so much has gone wrong for the team in 2022, Hughes’ inclusion as a finalist for one of the NFL’s most coveted awards is certainly a good sign for the team’s future moving forward. As they look to rebuild for the 2023 season, the Texans will turn to Hughes to be a rock for their defense through the adversity that is sure to be part of the process and should see good results from his efforts as one of Houston’s most impactful leaders.

For now, the Hughes and the defense will head into their Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a head of steam after the veteran lineman and linebackers were recognized for their unique talents both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire