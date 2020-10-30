The Bills have seven players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes and safety Micah Hyde are two notable names on that list. Hughes was named AFC defensive player of the week for his work against the Jets in last Sunday’s 18-10 win, but his chances of following up on it are complicated by a foot injury.

Hyde did not practice at all this week and is in the concussion protocol. He could still be cleared in time to play, but it seems likely that the Bills will be going in a different direction.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (groin) was also out of practice Friday. He’s listed as questionable along with linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (knee), cornerback Cam Lewis (wrist), and right guard Brian Winters (knee). Left guard Cody Ford (knee) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) are out.

The Bills activated Jon Feliciano this week, so he could step in for one of the injured guards.

Jerry Hughes, Micah Hyde questionable for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk