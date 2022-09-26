DE Jerry Hughes cites technique as the issue with the Texans’ run defense

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

The Chicago Bears were giving up the most rushing yards per game (189.5) and tied for the sixth-most yards per carry surrendered (5.1) heading into Week 3. Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was supposed to collect his first 100-yard rushing game of his career.

Instead second-year running back Khalil Herbert got his first 100-yard rushing game of the season as the Chicago Bears edged the Texans 23-20 Sunday afternoon in Week 3 at Soldier Field.

Houston’s defense gave up 281 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Who knows how bad it could have been if starter David Montgomery hadn’t left the game in the first quarter with an ankle and knee injury?

Defensive end Jerry Hughes is in his 13th season in the NFL, and has seen enough football through 187 career games to identify what is run with Houston’s run defense.

“Technique,” Hughes told reporters after the game. “We’ve got to use our hands. We’ve got to be in our gaps. In this league you can’t arm tackle guys. Running backs are way too strong. They’re way too powerful.”

Hughes gave it his best effort against the Bears with four combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss. However, it will take more than splash plays by a single individual to fix the Texans’ run defense.

“For us it’s just about being gap disciplined, knowing how we’re going to be attacked, pre-snap, getting a little bit of intel, and then just executing whatever Coach Lovie [Smith] calls, not worrying about the ins and outs or whatever little nuances that might be there on the field,” Hughes said. “Whatever Lovie calls, we’re going to go out there and execute it.”

The Texans can get their rush defense issues fixed as the season is still early. The 0-2-1 Texans welcome the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) inside NRG Stadium Oct. 2 for a Week 4 encounter.

List

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears: Everything we know about Week 3

texans-bears-week-3-everything-we-know

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire