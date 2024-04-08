Jerry Grote, Mets Hall of Fame catcher, dies at 81

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jerry Grote, a New York Mets Hall of Fame catcher and 1969 World Series champion, died Sunday at age 81.

Grote passed away at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, the Mets announced.

Grote was a two-time All-Star who played 12 seasons for the Mets. He caught for the “Miracle Mets” team that beat the Baltimore Orioles in the 1969 World Series.

“[Grote] was the backbone of a young Mets team who captured the heart of New York City in 1969,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement Sunday. “We are grateful that Jerry was able to reunite with his teammates one last time during the 1969 World Series reunion at Citi Field in 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, family and friends.”

