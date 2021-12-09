Jerry Cross can continue Penn State’s TE tradition in Class of 2022

Position: Tight End

Height: 6′-6″

Weight: 257 lb

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

High School: Rufus King High School

Twitter: @thejerrycross

Committed: July 28, 2020

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overview:

Jerry Cross is a big-bodied tight end that had some experience playing wide receiver in his early year of high school.

Penn State has always done a good job of developing tight ends. Even for next level, there are two currently starting in the NFL with Mike Gesicki (Dolphins) and Pat Freiermuth (Steelers).

Future looking great for Penn State Football . — Jerry Cross (@thejerrycross) January 1, 2021

Family.💙Had a great time yesterday morning, can’t wait to get to work with u guys! pic.twitter.com/5sqqeog6ug — Jerry Cross (@thejerrycross) December 7, 2021

Cross stands 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds. As mentioned, he does have experience playing wide receiver.

Throughout the season, we have seen multiple games where Penn State has used tight end packages with Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson. Not only that, but getting multiple involved on their offense.

Milwaukee King’s Jerry Cross catches a pass for a two-point conversaion over Milwaukee Reagan’s Keagan O’Keefe (1) and Christian Oliverria (32) and an official in the Milwaukee City Conference football championship game Friday, October 18, 2019. Photo credit: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

He was recruited as a tight end. However, with his ability to line up as a receiver, it will be interesting to see how much his versatility will become a part of the Penn State offense.

With his limited time playing receiver, Cross has exceptional route-running skills and definitely has the ability to develop into a more versatile piece of the Nittany Lions offense.

Story continues

Can Cross become a vital part of Penn State’s offense? He certainly has the talent to do so.

Related

Cristian Driver brings versatility and family ties to Happy Valley in Class of 2022 Can Drew Allar be the next best Penn State quarterback? Kaytron Allen gives Penn State a powerful running back duo in Class of 2022 Drew Shelton provides boost to Penn State's offensive line Kaden Saunders set the bar for Penn State's stellar Class of 2022 Can Nicholas Singleton be the next elite running back in Happy Valley?

List

2021 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.