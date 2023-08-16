Jerry Broadbent, who set Nashville high school football record for longest run, will have jersey retired

Jerry Broadbent, who set the record for the longest run from scrimmage in Nashville high school football history in back-to-back games and was a coach for 24 years, will have his Glencliff jersey No. 22 retired on Sept. 15. Broadbent died on Nov. 23 at the age of 78.

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during Glencliff's home football game against Maplewood.

Broadbent, a speedy running back, set the run-from-scrimmage record at 99 yards against West in 1961. He matched the record the following week with a run from the same distance against Franklin County on the same play call.

Broadbent rushed for 1,195 yards and made The Tennessean All-City team that season after helping the Colts to a 9-2 record and a berth in the Rebel Bowl.

He went on to play at Middle Tennessee State and then coached at DuPont (1966-84) and Glencliff (1984-90).

"I'm thrilled; this is what we've been working on ever since Jerry passed," Broadbent's wife Tammie said. "I'm just so happy that they're doing it. He was a very generous, kind and wonderful man, coach and father."

Tammie Broadbent had Jerry's red game jersey framed and presented it to their grandson Max Broadbent after Jerry's celebration of life ceremony. Max, a freshman on the Mt. Juliet football team, has the jersey hanging on his bedroom wall.

There will be a reception from 5-7 p.m. before the game in the Glencliff Alumni Room at the school with the public invited.

Tammie Broadbent established an annual scholarship for Glencliff students in Jerry's name.

Jerry Broadbent was head coach the last 11 years in his career and posted a 61-52 record. He led Glencliff to a 10-1 record and the District 12-AAA championship in 1989.

After retiring from Metro, Broadbent was named the interim head coach at Watertown in 1992.

He was inducted into the Metro Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004.

Jonathan Shaffer joins Joe Fisher in WNSR booth

Joe Fisher

Speaking of high school football, longtime Vanderbilt voice of the Commodores Joe Fisher will return this year calling the Midstate high school game of the week for WNSR 560-AM/95.9-FM with a new partner in the booth.

Fisher, who spent 23 years at Vanderbilt, made his debut last year when he was joined by WNSR show host Greg Pogue, who served as analyst. This season Jonathan Shaffer will replace Pogue.

Shaffer called Lipscomb Academy games the previous seven years.

WNSR opens the season Friday with the Independence at Oakland game. The Aug. 25 game will be Nolensville-Antioch followed by Battle Ground Academy-Nashville Christian on Sept. 1 and East Nashville-Maplewood on Sept. 8.

The remainder of the season will be determined after the fourth week.

M.K. King wrestling room dedicated to longtime coach Paul Bass

The wresting room at M.L. King High will be dedicated to longtime coach Paul Bass on Sept. 1. Bass died on Feb. 13, 2022 at the age of 66.

Bass, a Pearl High and Tennessee State graduate, started the wrestling program at M.L. King in 1989. He also coached the middle school soccer team.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. and include the unveiling of the wrestling room.

Three from TSU football on player of the year watch list

Tennessee State had three players named to the Black College Football Player of the Year watchlist Tuesday. The award, won by former TSU wide receiver Chris Rowland in 2019, is presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The TSU players on the list are quarterback Draylen Ellis, defensive lineman Terrell Allen and linebacker K'Vaughn Pope.

Ellis completed 153 of 279 passes for 1,807 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in 2022. Allen recorded 36 tackles including a team-leading 12 for loss and Pope, a transfer from Ohio State, was second on the team with 62 tackles.

