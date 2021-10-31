Jerron Cage with the big man scoop-and-score for Ohio State

Ohio State needed a big play from its defense Saturday against Penn State.

The Buckeyes got one from one of their biggest players, 6-foot-2, 305-pound senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage.

Sean Clifford was hit and coughed up the football late in the second quarter.

The ball wound up in the hands of Cage, who looked more like a wideout in No. 86 than a DT as he ran 57 yards to the end zone.

The PAT made it 17-7 for Ohio State, which is looking to remain perfect in Big Ten play.

Everybody loves a big man TD 🙌 Scoop-and-score gives the Bucks six more! pic.twitter.com/nqd6WVAka9 — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021