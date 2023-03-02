Jerrod Clark runs official 5.25-second 40-yard dash 2023 combine
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defensive tackle Jerrod Clark runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
Cowboys don’t have plans to meet up with Ezekiel Elliott’s agent during NFL Combine
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
In an anonymous player survey, Chiefs players had several complaints about their accommodations.
The Patriots didn't fare very well in the NFLPA's recent player survey, but if you ask Matt Judon and Carl Davis, the Ravens have a far worse issue on their strength staff.
Cam Brown knows how dangerous Justin Fields is and doesn't understand why the Bears would trade the budding star quarterback.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
Dan Snyder. Jim Brown. Karl Malone. Alabama basketball. All in the news cycle lately, all for the wrong reasons, all of whom might be in different places if they appeared capable of feeling shame.
The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine will be held this week in Indianapolis. Here are five players to keep an eye on, including Alabama's Bryce Young and Florida's Anthony Richardson.
The Chiefs stomached a tough choice to trade Tyreek Hill last March. That’s just the beginning.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms discussed the risks and rewards that the Colts must weigh before they decide if they want to pursue a trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick.
Christian McCaffrey admired how close the 49ers' locker room was after a midseason trade from the Panthers.
The NFL Players Association’s report cards for all 32 teams found that the vast majority of players think highly of their strength coaches. The Ravens were a major exception. The NFLPA report card gave 16 teams’ strength coaches a grade of either A or A+, and only two teams got a grade lower than B. [more]
Jim Schwartz was hired in mid-January as the Browns' new defensive coordinator. He's already finding way to have input on the team's personnel moves.