Jerome's Johnathan Haburcsak picks up 4th victory of season at Jennerstown Speedway Complex

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Jerome's Johnathan Haburcsak earned his fourth victory of the season in four-cylinders to highlight Saturday's races at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.

Haburcsak is first in points in the division after he started in pole position Saturday. He was followed by Bradley Marsh, Travis Shaffer, Travis Schartiger and Noah Hirko.

Joe Maruca took the checkered flag for the second time this season in the 30-lap late models race. After starting seventh, Maruca beat Barry Awtey, Bryan Shipp, Garry Wiltrout and Scott Melton.

In pro stocks, Aaron VanFleet ended up in Victory Lane for the first time this year. After beginning third, VanFleet defeated pole-sitter Kyle Burkholder, Darin Mauzy, Cody Rose and Michael Mohle.

After starting fourth, Jason Busch won the modifieds race for the first time in 2024. He topped Dale Glessner, Tom Golik, Mike Carlson and Dustin Blank.

Richard Meehleib Jr. began sixth and took the street stocks checkered flag. The Friedens native won for the second time this season. He beat Kelly Shaulis, Rick Meehleib, Brent Bickerstaff and pole-sitter Harold Meyers.

In chargers, Ken Burkholder picked up his second triumph after starting sixth. He finished in front of Nick Niemiec, Donald Lybarger Jr., Steven Singo and pole-sitter Bob Mostoller.