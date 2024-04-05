Jerome Tang top candidate for SEC head coaching job: report

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang has emerged as a top candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Arkansas, according to a post from CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein.

Tang has been with the Wildcats for two seasons and has amassed an overall record of 45-25 in that time. They finished 19-15 this past season and barely missed the NCAA Tournament.

The Arkansas job is open after Eric Musselman left his post to head west to the University of Southern California on Thursday.

Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard was Arkansas’ primary target, but he opted to stay in Mississippi, which leads Arkansas to Tang as its next target.

Right now, Jerome Tang has a buyout of $5 million, which means if he were to voluntarily leave Kansas State, that’s what the school would be owed.

