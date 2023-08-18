Jerome Tang says K-State has best shooter in all of college basketball

TOPEKA, Kan. — K-State men’s basketball is headed home after an international trip to Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

The Wildcats won two of their three exhibition games during international play. K-State beat the UAE Select Team 112-72 on Friday, KSNT reports.

North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry was stellar for Kansas State. He scored 33 points in just 18 minutes of playing time. The 5-foot-11 point guard drained nine of his eleven shots from three-point land.

“Tylor [Perry] is the best shooter in America,” K-State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang said after the game. “He’s going to shoot at a high clip all season long. He makes big shots and the great thing for us is he’s very efficient in doing it.”

Perry drained 112 three-pointers for the Mean Green last season, shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

Even beyond Perry, Tang is pleased with what he saw on Friday.

“It was just a real great team effort,” he said.

The ‘Cats played their exhibition games without two key players. David N’Guessan was playing with Team Netherlands and Ques Glover just committed to K-State on Tuesday.

