Jerome Tang explains why Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel was a ‘priority’ for K-State

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang thinks the Wildcats are off to a strong start in the transfer portal.

They made a big splash on Wednesday when Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel committed to K-State over TCU and a throng of other suitors, giving the Wildcats a talented point guard who averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds for the Wolverines this past season.

A day later, Tang shared his excitement about adding a potential impact transfer to his roster.

Turns out, McDaniel was at, or near, the top of his transfer wish list.

“It’s always a great day to be a Wildcat but even better when you get to welcome a player like Dug and his family to K-State,” Tang said in a statement. “Obviously he’s a tremendously skilled basketball player with a history of winning at both Paul VI and Team Takeover. When you combine that with playing two years in the Big Ten at Michigan it made him a priority for us as soon as he became available.”

McDaniel comes to K-State after spending his first two seasons at Michigan. He played in 60 games for the Wolverines and made 52 starts.

They only won eight games last season and McDaniel was suspended from six road games for academic purposes. But there is hope that a fresh start with the Wildcats will lead to better results for both sides.

McDaniel figures to provide an immediate boost to K-State’s back court next season. He should slot into the starting lineup next to Dai Dai Ames. His ability to shoot from distance, score at the rim and distribute the basketball should make the Wildcats more versatile on offense than they were this season when they won 19 games and played in the NIT.

“Dug is not only a high-level scorer with the ability to create for his teammates, but a tough, relentless player who can also be a disruptor on the defensive end,” Tang said. “Our fans are going to really enjoy getting to know him and his family.”

Tang will continue to build K-State’s roster with the addition of more transfers in the coming weeks.

The Wildcats bid farewell to seniors Tylor Perry, Will McNair and Taymont Lindsey along with transfers Dorian Finister, Cam Carter and Jerrell Colbert. They currently have four open scholarships.