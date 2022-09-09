Jerome Robinson signs Warriors' non-guaranteed contract ahead of training camp

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Dubs sign Robinson to non-guaranteed contract ahead of camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Last week, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story involving the Warriors reportedly signing former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson to a one-year contract.

Golden State made the move official Thursday, announcing the signing of the 25-year-old, and NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors insider Monte Poole reported that the contract is non-guaranteed.

As a result, Robinson will need to fight for a roster spot on the Warriors in training camp. Nonetheless, should the guard make the team for the 2022-23 NBA season, he could receive minutes to contribute off the bench.

After losing Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica, who all signed elsewhere this offseason, Golden State is attempting to find replacements for the production left behind by their depth players.

Robinson spent the 2021-22 NBA season with the NBA G League Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over 22 games.

The Warriors signed a player they’re familiar with and know what Robinson brings to the table. Additionally, Golden State hopes to tap into the talent that made the Boston College product a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

