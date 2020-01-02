Jerome Henderson out as Falcons secondary coach

The Falcons announced a big change to their defensive coaching staff before Week 17 when they named Raheem Morris their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

They made a couple of other changes on Thursday. The team announced that secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones will not return to the team.

“We appreciate the contributions Jerome and Travis made to our organization,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “Both are fine individuals and great teammates that will find continued success in coaching.”

Henderson had been with the Falcons since 2016. The former NFL player got into coaching with the Jets in 2007 and has also been a position coach with the Browns and Cowboys. Jones spent two years with the Falcons and has also coached with the Saints, Dolphins and Seahawks at the NFL level.