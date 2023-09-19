Jerome Ford's 69-yard run sets up Browns' go-ahead touchdown

The Browns will have to sign another running back after losing Nick Chubb to a gruesome knee injury. Maybe Kareem Hunt returns. Or maybe they look in a different direction.

But Jerome Ford showed why their running game won't disappear.

Ford went 69 yards, coming up inches short of a touchdown when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made a shoestring tackle, to set up the go-ahead score. Ford started right and then went back left and found no one in his way as he picked up a block from Deshaun Watson to slow Fitzpatrick.

Pierre Strong needed two runs to get the final yard for the score, and Watson scrambled into the end zone on the 2-point conversion. The Browns lead 22-19 with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter.

Ford has five carries for 75 yards.

Watson has completed 11 of 22 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception.