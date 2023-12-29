Jerome Ford uses power, determination to score two Browns TDs in playoff-clinching victory

CLEVELAND — Browns running back Jerome Ford powered through New York Jets safety Tony Adams to reach the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and maneuvered past would-be tackles during a 50-yard catch-and-run TD late in the second quarter.

The power and determination Ford displayed in the Browns' 37-20 playoff-clinching victory over the visiting Jets on “Thursday Night Football” reminded right tackle James Hudson III of their college football experience together at the University of Cincinnati.

“It's definitely hard to bring that guy down once he gets rolling,” Hudson told the Beacon Journal. “I think people underestimate him because he's a smaller back, but he carries a lot more power than what he shows, and I've seen that since my days at Cincinnati. So he's a baller, man.”

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Ford finished with 64 yards on 12 carries (5.3 average) and two catches on three targets for 57 yards. He turned both of his receptions into TDs (7 and 50 yards), helping the Browns prevail on a night when star Amari Cooper (heel) was inactive and fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore was knocked out of the game late in the first half with what coach Kevin Stefanski said was a concussion.

“Next man up,” Ford said. “We pray for our brothers that ain't with us, and on the field, we rally behind whoever's in the game. And it just so happened to be me that was able to pick that up.”

Ford has been relied on to step up since Week 2, when four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Chubb served as the Dawg Pound captain Thursday night and wore a Batman mask as he smashed a guitar shortly before kickoff.

“You knew it was time to go, especially when he put the Batman mask on,” Ford said. “We knew the Bat was here, so we had to handle business.”

A fifth-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, Ford did his part with 121 scrimmage yards. He has five receiving and four rushing touchdowns this season, tying fellow running back Kareem Hunt for the team lead with nine TDs.

“He's been great all year,” Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio said of Ford. “We've talked about how we've had one guy missing blocks or one guy blow an assignment, and we want to make sure he has every ample opportunity to make plays for us. So we wanted to take it upon ourselves to block better for him, and we know he's a talented running back. So he's done some good things. I'm glad he got some big plays today.”

Bitonio called Ford's 50-yard touchdown “special.” It put the Browns ahead 34-14 with 1:25 left in the second quarter. Ford explained the play had developed into a scramble drill, and he merely wanted to enter quarterback Joe Flacco's field of vision. Flacco delivered the pass while scrambling to his left after Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams struck him in the helmet with his right hand.

Then Ford caught the ball near the New York 39-yard line, made safety Jordan Whitehead miss, broke an attempted tackle by Adams and lunged into the end zone with linebacker C.J. Mosley wrapping him up.

“What a run to get in the end zone,” Flacco said. “It just seemed like when he got down to like the 10-yard line there, he made a couple of people miss and then just barreled his way into the end zone. So that was awesome.”

By defeating the Jets (6-10), the Browns (11-5) won their fourth consecutive game with one more to play in the regular season — Week 18 at Cincinnati.

What does Ford think the Browns can accomplish in the postseason?

“I think we can win it all with our team and our jell, the defense playing well and the offense playing well,” Ford said. “I feel like as long as we continue to do what we do, we can win a bowl.”

