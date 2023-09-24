Jerome Ford touchdown gives Browns 20-3 lead over Titans

Cleveland's offense was dealt a significant blow by losing Nick Chubb for the season on Monday night.

But Jerome Ford has come through for the Browns on Sunday, and raised Cleveland's lead to 20-3 with a third-quarter touchdown.

The Browns' defense forced a punt to open the third quarter and Cleveland started the possession on its own 15-yard line. But a 29-yard reception down the right sideline by Donovan Peoples-Jones got Cleveland to midfield.

The Browns received a free first down on fourth-and-2 when Tennessee’s Sean Murphy-Bunting held Amari Cooper on the right side.

Watson then hit Peoples-Jones over the middle for a 12-yard gain on third-and-5 to keep the drive alive and get into the red zone. A quarterback power by Watson gained 10 yards and put Cleveland on the 3.

Ford did the rest from there, running it in for a 3-yard touchdown.

Ford now has 23 yards on seven carries to go with two catches for 33 yards. He caught a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter.