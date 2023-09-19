Jerome Ford, former UC Bearcats standout, emerges for Cleveland after Nick Chubb's injury

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford, a former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout in his second NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, missed most of training camp before the start of this season with a hamstring injury.

When Nick Chubb was carted off with a season-ending knee injury during the second quarter of the Browns' Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Cleveland turned to Ford to carry the running load.

Ford rose to the occasion, finishing the game with 106 rushing yards on 16 carries for an average of 6.6 yards per carry, including a 69-yard run that was just inches from a rushing touchdown. He added three catches for 25 receiving yards with a TD.

"I've been impressed with Jerome Ford and the way he's run in the second half," ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said during the broadcast.

What to know about Ford, who turns 24 in December:

In June, Browns running backs coach Stump Mitchell predicted a big season for Ford.

"Jerome's got a skillset that allows him to do anything and everything," Mitchell said after mandatory minicamp, per clevelandbrowns.com's Anthony Poisal. "Pass protection, we worked a lot (on that) this spring, so that was the really the only thing we didn't really have a good handle on because he didn't do it a lot in college."

During the Browns' Week 1 game against the Bengals, Ford finished with 36 rushing yards on 15 carries. Ford did lose a fumble against Cincinnati, but his 15 rushing attempts were only three fewer than Chubb's 18.

As a rookie, Ford only had eight carries for 12 rushing yards in the 13 games in which he played.

Ford did have success last season as a kick returner, with 723 yards on 30 returns for an average of 24.1 yards per return, sixth-best among players with 20 or more returns last season.

Ford was a fifth-round pick (156th overall) of the Browns in 2022.

Ford was the seventh of a school-record nine Bearcats selected in the 2022 draft.

The first pick of the fifth round was North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, by Washington. Other fifth-rounders of note in that draft were the Giants' Micah McFadden, Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier, Seattle's Riq Woolen and the Rams' Kyren Williams.

Ford declared for the 2022 draft three days after the Bearcats' Cotton Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. He told reporters before the game that he did not like being referred to as "the Alabama transfer."

Ford missed the Senior Bowl to be on hand for his daughter's birth.

A two-hour(ish) Uber ride from Mobile to New Orleans followed by an early-morning flight got Ford to a Tampa-area hospital in time to see the birth of his child.

Ford and five UC teammates worked out for the National Team ahead of the game, which featured two touchdown passes by Desmond Ridder.

Ford played two seasons at UC after transferring from Alabama.

Ford totaled 151 yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns over two seasons for the Crimson Tide during the 2018 and 2019 seasons after he had starred at Florida's Armwood High School. But he was stuck behind Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. on Alabama's depth chart.

In 2020, he had 483 rushing yards on 73 carries (6.6 average) with eight TDs in 10 games in his first season for the Bearcats, and had a 79-yard TD run against Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Ford then rushed 214 times for an American Athletic Conference best 1,319 yards (6.2 average) and a school record-tying 19 touchdowns (sixth in the nation) in 2021, adding 220 yards on 21 receptions with a TD.

Ford ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I take a lot of pride in my speed. I do think it is a separator," Ford said in 2022, per the Akron Beacon Journal's Marla Ridenour. "I think being fast in this league, it can change the game with you not getting tackled at the 10-yard line and you turn it into a touchdown or getting tackled at the 50-yard line if you break a long run."

"Really carried this program," ESPN's Todd McShay said of Ford when he was drafted. "Really the run game is what got them to the College Football Playoff. He runs low to the ground. … I think he's gonna be a very good backup for a long time in the league, and could be plugged in as a starter if you need him.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jerome Ford, ex-Cincinnati RB, stars for Cleveland with Nick Chubb out