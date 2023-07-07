Jerome Bettis, Jr. headed back to Notre Dame

The son of one of the best and most famous players to wear blue and gold at Notre Dame is going to soon be visiting the campus again. Jerome Bettis, Jr., who is entering his junior year at Woodward Academy in Georgia, will be at Notre Dame’s cookout day on July 30 according to Irish Breakdown.

“I’ve said it before but the main thing I love about Notre Dame is their emphasis on recruiting me,” Bettis Jr. told Irish Breakdown in the past. “They recognize that I still have other schools pursuing me and that they still need to recruit me the same way they would anyone else. Them letting me know that they want me for me is something that really stood out to me.”

Bettis is clearly a different player than his old man as the younger is a wide receiver and stands 6-2. He currently holds offers from Notre Dame, Boston College, Arkansas, UConn, and UMass while having taken visits to other programs as well.

Notre Dame currently has two commitments in the 2025 recruiting class: tight end Nate Roberts and defensive lineman Davion Dixon.

