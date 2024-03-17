Jerome Bettis Jr. commits to Notre Dame

Talk about the luck of the Irish for Marcus Freeman, the Notre Dame football head coach as the Fighting Irish got a Sunday commitment from Jerome Bettis Jr. on Sunday.

From Woodward Academy (Atlanta, Georgia), Bettis is a three-star wide receiver. He also held offers from Arkansas, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Ole Miss, Purdue and Texas A&M among others.

Last year, he had 30 catches for 369 yards and four receiving touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he is ranked the No. 83 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports.

Fitting that the Fighting Irish landed a legacy player on St. Patrick’s Day. He is the son of former Notre Dame standout and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.

The commitment was broken on Sunday morning by On3 and later re-tweeted by the three-star athlete:

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Jerome Bettis Jr. has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 190 WR from Atlanta, GA chose the Fighting Irish over Texas A&M, Duke, & Ole Miss “Success is earned, not inherited. Go Irish ☘️”https://t.co/85E6LnEkwE pic.twitter.com/BY1peIT73s — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2024

Jerome Bettis, the father, is one of the best athletes ever to play at Notre Dame. During his time in South Bend, he set the Notre Dame single-season touchdown record before becoming a first-round pick in the 1993 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports