Jerome Bettis addresses Notre Dame football team

Jerome Bettis, a senior at the University of Notre Dame went back to finish school after leaving college originally following his junior year to pursue a career that didn’t require a college diploma.

Bettis is back on campus these days to earn his degree and turned 50 earlier this month.

Bettis, who originally enrolled at Notre Dame in 1990 was a top 10 draft pick of the Rams before being traded to the Steelers and eventually dashing his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bettis spoke to the Notre Dame football team this week as he seemed to try and motivate them to become more of a unit. See part of his speech below.

"When you decide to do it here, that's when it shows up on the 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙖𝙧𝙙." @JeromeBettis36 | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/lIM5C5mvoc — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 23, 2022

