Jerome Baker won't go on injured reserve with his knee injury

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker sprained the medial collateral ligament in his knee Sunday.

He is week to week, won't need surgery and will avoid injured reserve, coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday. It is a signal Baker could return before the regular season ends.

Baker injured his knee while chasing receiver Curtis Samuel on a 33-yard completion to the goal line in the second quarter. Baker's knee collided with safety Brandon Jones.

“Don’t worry about me. I’ll be back sooner than you think," Baker wrote on social media after the game.

Duke Riley replaced Baker on Sunday and did a "tremendous job," McDaniel said. Riley made the defensive play calls and finished with seven tackles.

Offensive guard Robert Hunt is week-to-week after aggravating his hamstring injury, McDaniel said. Hunt likely will miss some time.