Jerome Baker expects Giants to attack Dolphins weaknesses

This Sunday, the New York Giants have a tough task ahead of them against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are off to a hot start, despite last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Giants seem to be falling apart. Players on the field often appear unsure of where they are supposed to be and what they are supposed to be doing, which has led to a horrendous start.

Still, Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker expects the Giants to attack their weaknesses.

“It’s the National Football League,” Baker said, via the Associated Press. “They’re going to go back, watch the film and they’re going to be working on it all week. They’re going to make sure they understand what we’re going to do. I’m sure they’re going to fix it. We’re going to have to come up with new things. At the end of the day, it’s about a man beating another man, so we’ll have to do that.”

Baker’s optimism is noted, but the Giants have a week to prepare for every team. They set out with a strategy and a game plan and they work on it with the players. The problem is with communication. The players aren’t grasping what the coaches want, or the coaches aren’t explaining it properly, or some other reason. What they practice during the week is not translating when it matters.

If Brian Daboll and company can fix that this week, the Giants might not get blown out of the water like Denver did a few weeks ago.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire