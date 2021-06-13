Jerome Baker, Dolphins “haven’t really talked about” new contract

Linebacker Jerome Baker is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but it doesn’t sound like an extension with the Dolphins is imminent.

Baker followed up a 126-tackle season in 2019 by recording 112 tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for Miami last season, which made him a key part of their defense. Baker said this week that he’d like to remain a part of the team for a long time, but he and the Dolphins “haven’t really talked about anything” regarding his contract.

While that might cause some to stay away from the team during offseason work, Baker said that he didn’t consider that approach.

“I love this team,” Baker said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I love being out here. I love being on this team. Being out here, getting back to football, it ultimately helps me in the long run. The contract stuff’s the contract stuff. I really don’t care for that right now. I honestly just missed being out there with all the guys, especially all the personalities we have, the new guys. And ultimately, just learning and getting better. I love to play football and that obviously is why I’m out here. It’s what I love to do and I just want our team to get better.”

Baker has started 37 games over his first three seasons and another year as a centerpiece as the Dolphins Defense should lead to interest somewhere should Miami pass on the chance to hold onto Baker come 2022.

