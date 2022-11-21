Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in impromptu PGL cameo

Jerod Mayo talks Patriots win over Jets in hilarious PGL cameo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jerod Mayo was in a good mood after the New England Patriots' Week 11 win over the New York Jets, and it isn't difficult to understand why. His defense limited the Jets to just three points and 136 total yards of offense.

After the win, Mayo made an unexpected cameo on Patriots Postgame Live. The Patriots linebackers coach hilariously stood behind our Phil Perry before joining his former Quick Slants teammate for a brief interview.

Perry asked Mayo whether the flush left call on Matt Judon's sack was his call or the players'.

"It's the players on the field. The players on the field get it done," he said. "Players win games, coaches lose them."

Then Perry hit Mayo with the hard-hitting question: can the defense continue to carry the offense the way that it has?

"They'll carry us as well, so it's a team sport," Mayo said. "We're in this together no matter what. No matter what the situation, we want to put our best foot forward. So we'll see what happens. We've got a tough stretch ahead. Right now, all of our focus is on the Vikings. And with that said, they're playing the Cowboys right now, so I'm out! I've got to go watch the game!"

Watch the clip below:

Mayo's defense tallied four sacks on Jets quarterback Zach Wison. Judon accounted for 1.5 sacks as he set a new career-high with 13.5 so far this season.

The Patriots improved to 6-4 and leapfrogged the Jets in the AFC East standings with Sunday's win. They'll look to extend their win streak to four games when they visit the Vikings for a Thanksgiving Night showdown.