Is Jerod Mayo a realistic candidate for Broncos head coach job?

A job opportunity may have opened up on Monday for New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett less than a year after hiring him. Mayo, who was interviewed for the position shortly before Hackett was hired, could be a candidate to replace him.

Earlier this month, The MMQB's Albert Breer discussed Mayo's head coaching aspirations on Early Edition with our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry. Following the news of Hackett's departure, Perry and the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan weighed in on the likelihood of Mayo landing in Denver.

"I think it's realistic because this is somebody who wants to spread his wings, who is looking for more responsibility, wants the opportunity to lead a group of men," Perry said Monday on Early Edition. "And that Denver job, how many of the top top candidates are really going to be hot for that job? That's going to be fascinating to me.

"Jerod, who's somebody who is 36 years old, he's about to turn 37, he's still young. He's very young in terms of coaching years. That could be an opportunity that he jumps at even if it's not the ideal one."

Callahan believes Mayo is bound to leave the Patriots after wowing NFL executives in head coach job interviews last offseason.

"You can't dismiss it. I can confirm, like Tom Curran reported, that he impressed last year," Callahan said. "A couple executives I talked to at the combine said he's going to be gone. Phil said his contract's up. I think if it's not Denver, it'll be sometime very soon that Jerod Mayo's no longer in New England."

Mayo won a Super Bowl title and earned two Pro Bowl selections during his eight seasons playing in New England. He joined Bill Belichick's coaching staff before the 2019 season.