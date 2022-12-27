Jerod Mayo 'ready' to be NFL head coach, but focused on Patriots' playoff push

Mayo 'ready' to be NFL head coach, but focused on Patriots' playoff push originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We might see Jerod Mayo's name come up quite a bit when discussing the NFL head coach positions that open between now and the end of the playoffs.

Mayo is a linebackers coach for the New England Patriots and has done a great job in this role. The Patriots defense has been the team's biggest strength all season, and young players such as Christian Barmore, Josh Uche and Kyle Dugger have taken positive steps in their development under Mayo.

One of the head coach jobs Mayo interviewed for last offseason was with the Denver Broncos. They hired Nathaniel Hackett from the Green Bay Packers instead, and it turned out to be a horrible decision. The Broncos, who own a 4-11 record entering Week 16, fired Hackett on Monday.

Does Mayo still want to be a head coach?

"That's never changed," Mayo told reporters in a Zoom press conference Tuesday. "I think I'm ready to be a head coach in the league. But I have to say this, too, right now my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that's definitely still the goal."

The Broncos job is an interesting one. Denver's offense has been a disaster, and starting quarterback Russell Wilson going from elite to average at best is the primary reason for that struggle. The next head coach needs to be able to fix Wilson and that offense.

"If it's not Denver, it'll be sometime very soon that Jerod Mayo is no longer in New England."



It's also fair to wonder whether Mayo would want that job. If Wilson is not going to be a top 10 quarterback again and really is on the decline, then all of a sudden that position might not be very attractive. A team with a younger quarterback and more draft picks -- the Broncos gave up a ton of picks to acquire Wilson -- might be a better fit, especially for a first-time head coach.

Either way, Mayo is one of the best young coaches in the league at 36 years old and figures to get a head coaching job in the near future. Mayo leaving would be another significant coaching setback for the Patriots, who lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason.