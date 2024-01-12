Jerod Mayo’s Patriots Contract Sacks Rooney Rule Requirement

The New England Patriots on Friday announced the hiring of Jerod Mayo, who has been a Patriots linebackers coach for five years and was a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion for the team, as head coach. Mayo, the franchise’s first African American head coach, will succeed Bill Belichick, who stepped down on Wednesday after 24 years on the job.

The Patriots’ hiring of Mayo reportedly occurred without the team interviewing external candidates, including two with close ties to owner Robert Kraft: former Tennessee Titans head coach and Patriots Hall of Famer Mike Vrabel and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, a Patriots assistant coach from 2008 to 2018.

Flores is also a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit accusing the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans of racial discrimination and retaliation. Flores insists teams conducted “sham” and performative interviews, where they had no intention of hiring him and met only to check off a box indicating they interviewed a minority candidate.

The NFL’s Rooney Rule requires, among other things, that teams interview at least two external minority candidates for open head coaching positions. Flores hopes his lawsuit is certified as a class action on behalf of “all black head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers, and black candidates for those positions.”

The Patriots’ direct hiring of the 37-year-old Mayo might seem like a circumvention of the Rooney Rule since they didn’t interview external candidates.

But Mayo’s hiring as Belichick’s successor was reportedly part of his most recent employment contract with the Patriots. The inclusion of that clause, as described by media reports, followed other teams seeking to interview him as a head coach. The NFL was aware of this clause and comfortable with it. The Patriots are therefore in compliance with the rule, a workplace policy designed to diversify coaching and front offices.

Also, as Mike Florio noted, Mayo isn’t the first beneficiary of a succession plan. Jim Mora (Seattle Seahawks head coach in 2009), Jim Caldwell (Indianapolis Colts head coach in 2009) and Eric DeCosta (Baltimore Ravens GM in 2018) were each directly promoted by their teams.

There is also nothing inherently nefarious about a promotion. One could argue the Patriots have been evaluating or “interviewing” Mayo for the past five years. The Patriots know other teams sought to interview him as a head coach and, to induce him to stay, enhanced the wording of his contract. The Patriots likely know much more about Mayo than a candidate who flies into Foxborough, Mass., for an interview, even one who was a member of the organization some time ago.

The Patriots’ approach was also sensible in the context of Flores v. NFL. Had the team interviewed Flores and then hired Mayo, Flores would have had a valid argument it was a “sham” interview in light of the succession plan in Mayo’s contract. Flores could have even added the Patriots as a defendant.

Whether teams use succession plans more often going forward will be interesting to follow, especially if those plans limit the application of the Rooney Rule.

