Jerod Mayo offers valuable insight into Patriots’ draft strategy

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo obviously believes the team is in good position when sharing some insight into their strategy heading into the 2024 NFL draft.

The organization holds the third overall selection and have been linked to top quarterback prospects on the board. They have spent the last few weeks attending pro days for quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, along with scheduling final pre-draft visits.

There is a ton of talent at the top of the draft, and New England is in a favorable spot to land an impact player regardless of position. Mayo and the Patriots’ front office like where the team sits.

“Eliot (Wolf), has the final decision, but at the same time, there’s a lot that goes into that final decision,” Mayo said, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Adam London. “It’s kind of like a call sheet. You get to a game with a call sheet, it’s really already done. There’s no bad play on a call sheet. The one benefit of being at three is that if we like the top five quarterbacks, we’ll have our pick at No. 3. It doesn’t really matter — that’s kind of how we’re looking at it.”

Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to drafting a rookie. However, New England certainly has options they can choose from. The fascinating part will be seeing who they choose and how that impacts the rest of the draft.

